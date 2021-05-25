People share video of the arrest of husband, who reportedly suffers from mental disorders

Abu Dhabi: A man tried to kill his wife in front of her children in the Shubra El Kheima area of Qalyubia governorate, north of Egyptian capital Cairo.

Residents of Qalyubia circulated a recent video clip showing the husband, who reportedly suffers from mental disorders, being arrested.

In the video, several people were seen escorting the accused, 37-year-old Mohammad S., to Shubra El Khaimah Police, after he tried to escape after committing the crime. He was in a state of collapse and his clothes were stained with blood, holding a copy of the Quran in his hand.

An eyewitness, Mustafa Essam, a university student from Qalyubia, revealed the details of what happened.

Essam said when the accused woke up, he went to his wife Amal and told her: “I knew everything ... before he tried to kill her by slaughtering her by the neck with a knife,” according to Sky News Arabia.

The witness said Amal, a housewife, was known for her good reputation, pointing out that her husband used to argue with her regularly.

A security source said during the investigations the accused made strange statements, including: “While I slept .. I dreamed that my wife was cheating on me, so I decided to get rid of her.”

The source noted the wife was still alive in the intensive care room in a hospital in the governorate.

Authorities in Qalyubia said Amal J., 27, was rushed to hospital, drenched in her blood with a wound in the neck, and she was immediately transferred to the intensive care unit in an attempt to save her.