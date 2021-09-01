Cairo: An Egyptian man purportedly set his wife on fire in the coastal city of Alexandria because she visited her mother without his permission, according to a local newspaper.
The victim’s mother claimed the husband his wife in an incendiary substance and set her afire, online newspaper Al Youm Al Saba said.
The woman was rushed to a local hospital to be treated for burns in the arms, face and chest.
The mother added she was informed by a neighbour of the incident and on arriving at the hospital, she was appalled by the “high percentage” of burns sustained by her daughter.
The suspect was arrested and remanded for 15 days pending further questioning, according to the report.
In the past few weeks, Egyptian media reported several violent family disputes, some of which culminated in murders.
Last month, an Egyptian man allegedly killed his wife for her failure to prepare a meal for him after a day of work.
The murder occurred after a dispute between the couple in their house in the city of Benha north of the Egyptian capital.
Preliminary investigations revealed the dispute erupted over the household budget and failure of the wife to fix a meal for her husband after his return from work.