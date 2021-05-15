Dubai: An Egyptian imam died shortly after performing the Eid Al Fitr prayer and giving the sermon at a mosque located in Beni Suef Governorate, local media reported.
As soon as the Imam finished the prayer and sermon, he headed to his house and fell unconscious suddenly. He was rushed to hospital but pronounced dead upon arrival.
The reason behind his death is not known.
Meanwhile, in a seperate incident, an Egyptian officer died while praying at a mosque in Alexandria.
According to local media, Amr El Demerdash was performing the night-time (Isha) prayer at a local mosque when those around him noticed that he had not gotten up from his prostration (sajda) for a long time.
He was immediately taken to hospital but also pronounced dead upon arrival.