Victim's mother: 'Culprit took advantage of fact that my daughter’s father is dead'

Photo for illustrative purposes. Image Credit: Pixabay

Dubai: A 39-year-old Egyptian imam has been arrested for allegedly raping a minor girl after she attended a Quran memorisation lesson at his home, local media reported.

According to police records, the case came to light when the 10-year-old victim refused to go to the Quran lessons, which aroused her mother’s suspicions.

She asked her daughter why she no longer wants to go to the lesson, although she did not tell her mother what happened at the beginning, she later said that in the last lesson and after all students had left, he sexually assaulted her at his house.

The mother reported the incident to Dakahlia police accusing the imam of raping her daughter.

The mother said that her daughter used to go to the imam’s house to memorise the Holy Quran but one day, after all students left the lessons, he raped her.

“The culprit took advantage of the fact that my daughter’s father is dead, so no one will hold him accountable,” the mother told police.

The accused was arrested and referred to public prosecution. He denied the charges filed against him saying that he did nothing other than kissing and touching the minor, and did not any sexual intercourse.