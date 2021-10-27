Dubai: Egyptian Health Minister Hala Zayed has been admitted to ICU after a suspected heart attack, state media said on Tuesday.
According to Khalid Mujahid, Health Ministry spokesperson, Hala Zayed has undergone a cardiac catheterization and is under treatment at the intensive care unitof the Nile Hospital. She is stable, he added.
Cardiologist Hazem Khamis, director of the Nile Hospital, confirmed the minister’s condition was stable after her blood pressure was brought under control.
“The minister will be discharged from the hospital within two or three days and can resume her work when she gets fully recovered,” he added.