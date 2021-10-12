The public prosecution has formed a committee to probe the incident. Image used for illustrative purposes. Image Credit: Creative Commons

Dubai: Several Egyptian families in Tanta in Al Gharbia Governorate have rushed to Awwarah cemetery to collect the bones and remains of their dead relatives after the caretaker of graveyard demolished eight graves without official permission.

According to local media, the families were shocked when they heard the news about the demolition of the graves of their dead relatives. Eyewitnesses said the gravedigger demolished the old and new graves, where 20 bodies were buried. Media reports said the he used a lorry to carry the remains of the deceased, including recently buried bodies that were still in white coffins.

The incident has sparked outrage among the families who rushed to the scene to collect the remains of their dead relatives after hearing that children were seen playing with dumped remains on streets near the cemetry.

They filed a complaint with the Tanta Police. The public prosecution has formed a committee to probe the incident.

Eyewitnesses told local media they even saw children playing with the bones of the dead, while some bodies were still in coffins with blood spots on.

Saleh Zaki said: “My father was buried 10 days ago, and I have yet to find his corpse. There are human remains of about 20 bodies scattered everywhere on the streets leading to the graveyard. Some families could not identify the remains of their deceased.”