Dubai: A four-year-old Egyptian girl died on Saturday after she was given an injection without testing for allergy in Tanta in the Governorate of Al Gharbiya, local media reported.
A non-clinical pharmacist had gave the girl an injection without conducting an allergy test for antibiotics. The girl was suffering from allergic bronchitis.
When the pharmacist realised his mistake, he took the girl immediately to Al Menshawi General Hospital in Tanta where she was pronounced dead. He was arrested and referred to public prosecution for legal action. The defendant was remanded in police custory pending further investigation and trial.