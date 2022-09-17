Dubai: An Egyptian female student has committed suicide by shooting herself in the head after her father turned down her plans to join pharmacy college, local media reported.
According to police records, the 17-year-old student has been suffering from a bad psychological state following some family disputes with her father.
Once she finished high school, the girl wanted to study pharmacy, but failed to get a score required by a government university. So she had no option but to study at a private university, an idea that was rejected by her father despite the family being well-off.
After failing to convince him, the victim sneaked into her father’s office, took out his licensed hand gun that was stashed in his desk and shot herself.