Dubai: An Egyptian man disguised in abaya and niqab set his daughter on fire, causing her burns, because she refused to leave her mother and live with him, local media reported.
The incident happened in Kafr Al Sheikh, 60 km east of Cairo, after the young woman who was living at her mother’s house following the divorce of her parents, received a call from her father asking her to live with him.
The victim refused her father’s request and told him: “I do not know you ... I only know my mother who is raising and taking care of my siblings and me. She works to take care of our family’s daily expenses.”
Her father got angry and hung up. An hour later, the woman opened the door of her mother’s house to see a 'woman' in niqab. It was actually her father in disguise.
The suspect poured kerosene on his daughter and set her ablaze. The victim screamed loudly seeking help from neighbours who rushed to the rescue and pushed her into a sewer to douse the fire.