Abu Dhabi: An Egyptian father died of a heart attack after learning of the death of his two sons in a tragic accident in Assiut, in southern Egypt, local media reported.
Nageh Kamel, a retired government official, suffered a sudden cardiac arrest and died immediately after he was told of the tragedy.
His two sons, Steven and David, were among five people who were killed in the horrific accident, which occurred when a private car crashed into a truck and both vehicles caught fire.
Passersby and civil defence teams put out the fire but the five victims had already burnt to death.
Bodies of the deceased were taken to Manfaloot Hospital and investigation was underway into the accident, police said.