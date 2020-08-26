Abu Dhabi: Egyptian authorities have thwarted an attempt to smuggle artifacts, white weapons, a spy drone, and other contraband at Cairo International Airport, local media reported.
Cairo Airport customs said the contraband was in the possession of an American traveller of Egyptian origin, who was returning from San Francisco via Frankfurt airport.
The list of contraband included: 44 artifacts belonging to several eras, including an ancient sword dating back to the Umayyad era, a spy drone, seven pieces of military clothing, 134 grams of drugs, and 17 swords and daggers.
The Egyptian authorities said that the traveller hid all these prohibited goods in his luggage.
When his bags were subjected to x-rays, the authorities found the contraband. The traveller was referred to the Public Prosecution.