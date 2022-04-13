Dubai: Egyptians took to social media to express their anger after a government charity distributed beef bones to the poor instead of meat in Alexandria, in the north of the country.
A number of pictures of people receiving the bones went viral on social media triggering outrage, with many users describing the incident as “humiliating.”
The Egyptian Welfare Ministry, however, said that this was done at the request of the families being helped.
“A donor gave a calf to a charity,” the Welfare Ministry said. “The charity slaughtered it and distributed its meat. Then, the simple people, who benefited from it, asked for the bones to use in making soup.”
Meanwhile, the ministry noted that it had distributed 28 tonnes of meat in Alexandria, in addition to thousands of food package in cooperation with several NGOs and charities.