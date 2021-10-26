Dubai: Egyptian President Abdul Fattah Al Sissi on Monday scrapped the state of emergency law that has been in place since 2017.
“Today, I am pleased to share together the moment that we have long sought and struggled to reach. With our collaborative hard work, Egypt has become an oasis of security and stability in the region, thanks to its great people and faithful men,” Al Sissi said on his Twitter account.
He added: “Therefore, I have decided to end the state of emergency across the country.”
Al Sissi reaffirmed that the Egyptian people have been the real maker of this decision over the past years, with participation in all development efforts.
The Egyptian President said: “We recall with all respect and appreciation the sacrifices of Egyptian heroic martyrs. Without their efforts, we would not have reached security and stability.”
“Together, we move steadily and firmly towards building the new republic, with the help and support of Allah. Long live Egypt. Long Live Egypt,” Al Sissi said.
The state of emergency has been in place since 2017, and has been renewed every three months.