Cairo: A fire broke out at a drug rehabilitation centre in Egypt’s Mediterranean city of Alexandria, killing six people, local media reported Thursday.
The blaze erupted at the privately operated centre in Alexandria’s district of Al Ajami and firefighters later managed to put it out.
There were 46 people at the centre housed inside a two-floor villa at the time of the fire, media reports said.
The cause of the fire is not clear yet.
Investigations are underway into the incident as authorities have permitted the burial of the dead victims.