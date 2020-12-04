Cairo: Six people have died after a residential building collapsed in Egypt’s Mediterranean city of Alexandria, security sources said.
The four-storey building collapsed late Wednesday and six bodies had since been retrieved from under the rubble, they added.
The dead were three men and three women aged between 20s and 60s, they said.
“There are no other victims under the debris,” one source said. “Investigations also showed that there were no children inside the building at the time of the collapse,” the source added.
Lack of maintenance
Local authorities said that three municipal orders had been issued for repairing the building, but they were not implemented.
Building collapses are not uncommon in Egypt due to lack of maintenance, unlicensed construction and lax regulations.
In recent months, the Egyptian government has cracked down on informal housing across the populous country of over 100 million.