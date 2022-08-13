Cairo: Egyptian authorities have executed two men convicted of dragging to death a woman on a street while attempting to snatch her bag nearly two years ago, local media reported.
The executions were carried out after the Court of Cassation rejected appeals filed by the convicts against their death sentences, news portal Cairo 24 said, citing what it termed as a well-informed source.
In November 2020, a criminal court sentenced two local men to death after convicting them of having dragged the young woman to death following a drive-by theft, a case that has triggered massive outrage in the nation.
The 24-year-old victim identified as Mariam Mohammed was walking a month earlier on a street in the Cairo southern quarter of Maadi where a person sitting next to a driver of a speeding minibus tried to snatch her bag, eyewitnesses said.
The girl clung to her bag as the vehicle sped off. As she lost her balance, her head crashed into the front of a parked car and she was run over by the minibus of the two defendants, the witnesses added.