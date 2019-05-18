Bengazi - Libyan officials say Daesh militants have killed at least three troops in an attack on a checkpoint in a desert town.

A statement by the self-styled Libyan National Army said the militants captured four soldiers in the attack at the town of Zallah Saturday, but troops were able to free three of them.

Daesh claimed the attack.

The extremist group expanded its reach in Libya after the country was plunged into chaos following the 2011 uprising that ousted and killed Muammar Gaddafi.