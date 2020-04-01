Iranian workers set up a makeshift hospital inside the Iran Mall, northwest of Tehran, on March 21. Image Credit: AFP

Dubai: In a day of more grim news for Iran, the country’s death toll from the new coronavirus reached 3,036, with 138 deaths in the past 24 hours. These are official figures but experts fear the real numbers are higher. Health Ministry spokesman Kianush Jahanpur also said Iran had 47,593 infected cases.

“We had 2,987 new cases of infected people in the past 24 hours and 15,473 people have recovered from the disease,” Jahanpur said.