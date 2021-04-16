Cairo: Morocco has suspended flights with 13 more countries as part of the kingdom’s efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19, local media reported.
The Moroccan National Office of Airports said that starting from Friday (today), the flights are suspended to and from Albania, Bulgaria, Cyprus, Estonia, Hungary, Latavia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Romania, Serbia, Slovakia and Slovenia. The suspension takes effect until further notice.
Night curfew
Due to the same reason, Morocco earlier this month extended until May 21 a halt to flights with several other countries including France, Spain, Portugal, Italy, Belgium, Germany, Turkey, the UK, Algeria and Egypt.
Morocco is, meanwhile, enforcing a nighttime curfew during the holy month of Ramadan to limit COVID-19.
Health authorities there so far have confirmed a tally of 504,260 virus cases and 8,927 fatalities.