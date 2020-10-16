Cairo: Lebanon’s former goalkeeper, Abdul Rahman Chebaro, regarded as the country’s greatest goalie, died today from COVID-19, the Lebanese National News Agency NNA reported.
He died in hospital aged 77 about a month after having caught the new coronavirus, it added.
Chebaro launched his illustrious footballing career in 1953 and retired 30 years later.
During those years, he played for the Lebanese national team and the country’s leading clubs of Al Ansar and Al Nejma. He also coached keeper of several Lebanese squads.
In recent weeks, Lebanon has seen a spike in coronavirus cases, prompting authorities to reimpose partial lockdown in hotbeds.