Dubai: Jordan will lift the COVID-19 curfew and fully reopen various sectors across starting September 1, the Kingdom’s Minister of State for Media Affairs, Sakher Dudin, confirmed today (Wednesday).
Dudin stressed that the epidemiological situation is reassuring in the country and that the national vaccination campaign is going well.
“Based on the government’s plan, all types of imposed bans will be abolished and the country’s different sectors will be fully reopened with a capacity of 100 per cent, except for wedding halls, which will have their capacity increased from 100 to 200 people, while the allowed capacity for festivals will remain 50 per cent,” the minister said.
He called on citizens to take the COIVD-19 vaccine and register on the official online platform for this purpose, adding that vaccination is the best and most effective way to protect society from the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to the latest data published by the Ministry of Health, a total of 3,388,945 people received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine in Jordan, while 2,796,829 received both doses of the vaccine.
On September 1, the third phase of the government’s reopening plan will go into force. The third phase aims to return to normal life. Curfew hours will be cancelled, students in schools and universities will return to in-person education, and the majority of sectors and activities will be allowed to operate at full capacity.