Greater Amman Municipality employees sanitize cars at street amid concerns over the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) spread, outside al Husseini mosque in downtown Amman, Jordan, March 20, 2020. Image Credit: Reuters

Amman: Jordan will not allow public worship in mosques during the holy month of Ramadan that begins next week as part of measures to stem the spread of coronavirus, the religious affairs minister said on Tuesday.

Mohammad Khalaylah said evening prayers known as Taraweeh, a main part of the religious observance of the month-long fasting, would be banned.