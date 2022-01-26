Dubai: Jordan reported 14 deaths and a record 11,813 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the total infections to 1.16 million, the Health Ministry said.
Adel Belbeisi, Minister of Health, predicted an increase in the number of COVID-19 infections over the next two weeks as the Delta and Omicron variants spread.
“The peak of the 4th wave will hit in the first week of February,” he said, highlighting the need for the booster dose to enhance immunity against variants. Belbeisi stressed that “there is no compelling reason for a lockdown.”
Faisal Al Shboul, Minister of State for Media Affairs, said the government is not considering reimposing lockdowns or restrictions following the increase in the number of cases.
Among the new cases, 151 have been admitted to hospitals across the Kingdom where there are 720 patients still receiving treatment.
There are a total of 57,439 active COVID-19 cases. The Ministry of Health announced that the new infections were identified after 52,623 PCR tests were conducted on Tuesday.