Dubai: Jordanian authorities have announced that the reopening of Queen Alia International Airport to international commercial flights has been postponed, official media reported on Tuesday.
Jordan’s airports were scheduled to reopen to foreign tourism on Wednesday after five months of closure and travel bans due to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.
The decision has been made as a result of a recommendation by Jordan’s National Epidemiological Committee.
An earlier announcement said that international flights between Jordan and low-risk countries would resume from Wednesday, August 5. A new date for reopening is yet to be announced.