In this Saturday, March 7, 2020 file photo, a cleric, right, assists a medic treating a patient infected with the new coronavirus, at a hospital in Qom, about 80 miles (125 kilometers) south of the capital Tehran, Iran. Image Credit: AP

Highlights Virus has killed more than 2,000 people in Iran

Persian New Year saw many people travel despite warnings

Officials fear surge in cases

Dubai: Iran reported 157 new coronavirus deaths in the past 24 hours, Iranian Health Ministry spokesman Kianush Jahanpur told state TV on Thursday, taking the death toll to 2,234 in the Islamic Republic with 29,406 infected people.

"The number of new infected cases was 2,389 in the past 24 hours," Jahanpur said, calling on Iranians to stay at home.

Iran has started an intercity travel ban, an Iranian official said in a televised news conference on Thursday, a day after Iran's government spokesman warned the country might face a surge of cases in the coronavirus pandemic.

Officials have complained that many Iranians ignored appeals to stay at home and cancel travel plans for the Persian New Year holidays that began on March 20.

"Those who have travelled for the Iranian New Year holidays should immediately return to their cities without making any stops in other cities on their way back home," said Hossein Zolfaghari, a member of Iran's national headquarters for fighting the coronavirus.

The authorities have called on Iranians to avoid public places and stay at home, while schools, universities, cultural and sports centres have been temporarily closed.

"The closure of universities and schools as well as suspension of gatherings has been extended," Zolfaghari said, adding that violators of the measures will face legal consequences.

President Hassan Rouhani said Iran will contain the spread of the virus in two weeks, adding that further measures have been taken to ease the economic impact of the outbreak on lower-income citizens.

"We will send a letter to Iran's supreme leader today to seek permission on withdrawal of $1 billion from Iran's sovereign wealth fund," Rouhani said in a meeting, broadcast live on state TV.

Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has the last say on all state matters.

"This amount will be used to help impacted lower-income people and to assist our health sector." Shut out of international capital markets and facing a further hit to its finances with the collapse in oil prices coming on top of U.S. sanctions, Iran is struggling to shield its economy from the coronavirus pandemic.

"Despite being under tough U.S. sanctions ... our fight against the coronavirus outbreak continues and we will overcome the outbreak," said Rouhani.

Iranian authorities, blaming U.S. sanctions for hampering Tehran's efforts to curb the outbreak, have urged other countries and the United Nations to call on Washington to lift the sanctions. Washington has rejected lifting the sanctions.

Khamenei has dismissed a purported U.S. offer of humanitarian aid amid the pandemic, saying Americans "could be giving medicines to Iran that spread the virus or cause it to remain permanently".