Abu Dhabi: An ambulance driver, working for Egypt’s Dakahlia Ambulance Facility, has died from COVID-19, a week after he was isolated in a nearby neighbourhood, according to the Syndicate Committee of Dakahlia Ambulance Workers.
“We, members of the Syndicate Committee for Dakahlia Ambulance Workers, mourn Ahmed Magdi, the driver for the ambulance of Mit Ghamr,” they said on their Twitter account.
They confirmed that Magdi was the first person of the Dakahlia Ambulance to die due to the coronavirus.
The ambulance facility confirmed that Magdi started showing symptoms of the virus about a week ago, and he was transferred to the Quarantine Hospital in Tamid Al Amdeed, but his condition worsened and he died yesterday morning.