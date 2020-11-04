Cairo: Well-known Egyptian actress Nashwa Mustafa, famous for comic roles, has said she tested positive for the coronavirus.
“I had a CT scan on the lungs. The result has come out. Unfortunately, I have corona. Pray for me,” she said in a Facebook post.
Mustafa, 52, urged people who have recently come in contact with her to do testing for the highly infectious virus.
Mustafa has recently hosted a TV show and performed in a stage comedy.
Egypt so far has recorded a total of 108,122 virus cases and 6,305 related fatalities.