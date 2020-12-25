Cairo: Egypt has confirmed 1,021 new cases of the coronavirus, the highest daily caseload in months amid a spike in the virus infections in the populous country.
The Health ministry said Thursday night the latest cases bring to 128,993 the total of infections in Egypt. The ministry also reported 51 new deaths resulting from COVID-19 raising the country’s overall such fatalities to 7,260.
Famous Egyptian actress Youssra, meanwhile, tested positive for COVID-19, local media reported Friday.
The 65-year-old actress has gone into home isolation under medical supervision, Al Masry Al Youm newspaper reported.
Celebration ban
In recent weeks, Egyptian authorities have stepped up measures against the pandemic, including a ban on New Year’s celebrations.
The government has warned against a surge in virus infections and said it is considering imposing an on-the-spot fine on violators of precautions aimed to limit the spread of COVID-19 in the country of over 100 million people.
Last week, the government adopted several anti-virus measures including scaled-down attendance of civil servants at workplaces and a ban on holding mourning ceremonies and wedding parties in indoor halls.