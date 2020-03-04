Iranian medical personnel, wearing protective gear, work at the quartine ward of a hospital in Tehran. Image Credit: AFP

Dubai: Infections and deaths hit another high in the Middle East on Wednesday with Iran reporting 15 new deaths from coronavirus and 586 new cases of infections.

This brings the official number of total deaths to 93, and those infected to 2,922.

This also means that the Middle East region as a whole has now crossed 3,000 cases of coronavirus.

However, experts believe the real figure of both deaths and infections in Iran is even higher than this.

Such is the scale of the problem facing the country that rulers in the Islamic Republic took the completely unprecedented step of banning Friday prayers in mosques across all provincial capitals, despite the fact that this is traditionally an important weekly event for them.

Iran, South Korea and Italy account for 80 per cent of the new virus cases outside China, the global epicentre of the disease.

Every single case in the Middle East region can be traced back to Iran, with Kuwait having the second largest number of infections at 56. However, the Gulf state reported no new cases today.

Extraordinary step

Meanwhile, in another extraordinary step, Saudi Arabia suspended the Umrah pilgrimage to Mecca for its citizens and residents in response to the coronavirus.

This follows the recent Saudi move to stop issuing Umrah visas to foreigners and banning GCC citizens from visiting Mecca and Medina.

The Saudi Press Agency, citing an official source in the interior ministry, said: “Based on the recommendations of the committee appointed to monitor coronavirus...it has been decided to suspend Umrah for citizens and residents in the kingdom,” adding that the decision will be reviewed regularly and reversed when the situation changes.

The number of Umrah pilgrims skyrockets during the holy month of Ramadan, which is slated to start towards the end of April. The entire outbreak and preventive measures that have been instituted have raised concerns about the potential impact on the much larger annual Haj pilgrimage, set to begin in late July.

Deep cleaning

In the UAE on Wednesday parents and students woke up to the news that all schools and universities in the UAE would be closed for a period of four weeks starting from Sunday for the purposes of deep cleaning amid coronavirus concerns.

Nurseries who had already been given two weeks off later found out they were also part of this additional month off. Indian High School Dubai campus will be off from Thursday.