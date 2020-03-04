Ahmed Fath Al Alim Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: A Sudanese medical student who was among the 215 people evacuated from Wuhan to UAE found a welcome note from His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces in his quarantine room in UAE.

Ahmed Fath Al Alim wrote on his Facebook page that he arrived to Emirates Humanitarian City in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

Wuhan evacuee finds letter from Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed in UAE Facebook

The letter from Sheikh Mohamed in his room said he is among his family and friends.

“We know the difficulty of leaving a place where you had a safe home, especially as you are leaving because of an unexpected crisis on a new land where you may not know anyone. That’s why we would love to welcome you in person.

We want to assure you that you are among your family and friends and that you are a dear guest and we will provide you with complete health care and all you need to continue the trip to your home country when that was safe for you,” Sheikh Mohamad said in the letter.

Al Alim said an Etihad aircraft carried them to the UAE.

“We arrived in Abu Dhabi, all the Sudanese people were evacuated safely. Trained Emirati teams helped us reach the humanitarian city for quarantine,” he said on Facebook.

UAE has coordinated the evacuation of Arab nationals from Wuhan City in China.