Picture for illustrative purposes - students sitting CBSE exams in UAE Image Credit: A.K Kallouche/Gulf News

Abu Dhabi: Following a meeting with Abu Dhabi emirate’s education regulator, CBSE exams for Abu Dhabi-based students in Grades 10 and 12 will go on as per schedule, Gulf News has learned.

“All indications are that the CBSE exams will go on as per schedule, after a meeting with the Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (Adek),” Dr Heena Racch, principal at Global Indian International School, told Gulf News.

As for internal exams in other grades, online tests will be held from next week at the school.

“Whichever papers are completed by tomorrow is fine, for the rest we are planning to conduct online test from next week. In case of any challenges on this front, students shall be promoted to the next grade based on previous assessments. The student achievement data from three assessments is good enough data to help us gauge the progress of the students,” Dr Rachh said.

The principal confirmed that the new academic year, 2020-2021, will begin on April 13, and that “there is no reason to believe that it will be affected in any way.

“However, we have already started English language webex sessions online from today similar to the ones that are already being executed successfully in GIIS Tokyo campus where the Japanese government has declared school closed till April. Children are joining this session from both GIIS Dubai and AUH campuses,” she added.