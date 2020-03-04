It’s a kind of relief to know the duration, says French team boss Thierry Vittu

Top cyclists in action during the third stage of the UAE Tour last week. The Tour had to be cancelled with two stages left as a precautionary measure against the coronavirus scare. Image Credit: UAE Tour

Paris: The two French cycling teams kept in the United Arab Emirates following the outbreak of coronavirus that ended the UAE Tour, will be quarantined for 10 more days, team officials said on Wednesday.

“We have just learned that we are officially quarantined, in theory until March 14,” Thierry Vittu, the president of Cofidis’ competition team, posted on Facebook.

The 12-member Groupama squad, which includes four riders, is also remaining under quarantine, a spokeswoman said.

There was no immediate comment from the other two teams which were in lockdown, UAE Team Emirates and Russian-backed Gazprom.

The UAE Tour was abandoned last Thursday after two Italian staff members with one of the teams tested positive for the disease.

“Of course the deadline is far away (although it’s only 10 days) but in a way, it’s a kind of relief,” Vittu said. “Now we know where we stand, and even if the confinement to our rooms continues, everyone will manage to find occupations, distractions, activities...”