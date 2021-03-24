Cairo: Leading foreign dignitaries Wednesday offered their condolences on the death of Sheikh Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Deputy ruler of Dubai and the UAE Minister of Finance.
Emir of Kuwait Nawaf Al Ahmed Al Sabah sent cables of condolences on Sheikh Hamdan's death to President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, and Ruler of Dubai; and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, Kuwait's news agency KUNA reported.
Similarly, Bahraini King Hamad Bin Isa sent cables of condolences Sheikh Khalifa; Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid and Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed.
Sultan Haitham Bin Tariq of Oman sent a cable of condolences to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, on the passing of his brother Sheikh Hamdan, the Omani news agency ONA reported.
Grand Imam of Cairo-based Al Azhar, Sheikh Ahmed Al Tayyeb also offered condolences to Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.
The top Muslim cleric also extended his condolences to leaders and people of the UAE as well as the family of the deceased, praying to Almighty Allah to “overwhelm late Sheikh Hamdan with His expansive mercy and forgiveness,” Al Azhar said.
Meanwhile, Osama Al Azhari, a religious advisor to Egyptian President Abdul Fattah Al Sissi, extended condolences to Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid on Sheikh Hamdan’s passing, Egyptian media reported.