Cairo: Local authorities in Egypt’s Mediterranean city of Alexandria, a popular summer destination, have warned that legal steps will be taken against people who walk on the streets wearing swimsuits.
“Everyone has the right to wear what they want on the beach. But out on the street, walking while wearing the swimsuits and underwear is forbidden. We should observe our traditions,” the city’s governor Mohammed Al Sharif said. He added that violators will be referred to prosecution.
“The bikini is allowed on the beach, but the outfit is prohibited on the street for Egyptians and foreigners in compliance with the Islamic traditions,” the official told a local television station.
Some people have condemned the ban, saying it violates personal freedoms and harms high-profile efforts to promote tourism, a major source of Egypt’s national income.
An Alexandria official, however, denied the accusations.
“The decision does not restrict freedoms. It just protects age-old Egyptian morals and public decorum,” said Mohammed Fouad, a media advisor to the governor.
In recent weeks, Egypt has experienced a scorching heat wave with tempera-tures topping 40 degrees Celsius in Cairo, prompting many people to flock to seaside spots across the country.