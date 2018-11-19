“Celebrating the Prophet’s birthday, or Milad as we call it in Tunisia, is a way of demonstrating our love and veneration for God’s Messenger. We are proud to hold the day in special significance. We are aware that neither he nor his companions or early Muslim communities celebrated birthdays, but we see it as an opportunity to reinvigorate our admiration for the man whose high ethics and compassion, alongside so many other attributes, we would love to emulate throughout our lives,” said Yosra, an economics teacher.