Cairo: Established Egyptian actress Rajaa Al Jedawi has been infected with the novel coronavirus and taken to a quarantine hospital outside the Egyptian capital, state media reported Sunday.

Rajaa’s daughter, Amira, has confirmed the news, saying that her 81-year-old mother has shown symptoms of COVID-19 including high temperature. Later, the actress tested positive for the virus, Amira added.

“I ask all Egyptians to pray for my mother to overcome this sudden crisis,” she added in a Facebook post.

A one-time fashion model, Rajaa launched an acting career in the late 1950s. She has since made a big name for herself, having performed in a large number of films, stage shows and TV serials. One of her popular films is the 1960 comedy “A Love Rumour” starring internationally renowned Egyptian actor Omar Sharif.

In recent years, she has also acted as a TV host.