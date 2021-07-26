Lebanon's President Michel Aoun (left) meeting with two-time premier Najib Mikati at the presidential palace in Baabda, east of the capital Beirut on July 26, 2021. Image Credit: AFP

Beirut: Lebanese President Michel Aoun on Monday held a brief meeting with leading businessman Najib Mikati, set to receive the backing of a majority of parliamentarians later in the day to try to form a government.

Mikati, who has been prime minister twice before and unlike many Lebanese leaders does not hail from a political bloc or dynasty, did not give any statement after the meeting that formally began consultations to designate a prime minister.

Like the previous nominee, Saad Hariri, he faces major challenges in navigating Lebanon’s power-sharing structure to secure agreement on a cabinet to tackle a crippling financial crisis.

Mikati at the presidential palace in Baabda Palace yesterday. Image Credit: Reuters

Mikati, a telecoms tycoon * Mikati, a Sunni Muslim, was chosen as caretaker prime minister in April 2005, when an outcry over Rafik Hariri’s killing forced Syria to withdraw its troops from Lebanon.

* Mikati served three months until the election won by an alliance of Sunni, Druze and Christian parties led by Hariri’s son, Saad.

* Mikati was nominated prime minister again in June 2011, resigning in May 2013 and staying on in a caretaker capacity until February 2014.

* The soft-spoken, Harvard-educated Mikati began building his Investcom business in the midst of Lebanon’s 1975-90 civil war.

* He sold his telecoms interests to South Africa’s MTN Group for $5.5 billion in 2006.

* In 2007 he founded the M1 Group, which has various investment interests. This month, Norwegian telecoms operator Telenor sold its Myanmar operations to M1 Group for $105 million.

* Mikati served as minister of public works and transport in three cabinets between 1998 and 2004.

* Unlike many Lebanese leaders, Mikati does not hail from one of its many political dynasties, rendering him a more likely compromise candidate for premier.

While Lebanon has been run by a caretaker administration for nearly a year, since a huge blast devastated large parts of Beirut, its currency has collapsed, jobs have vanished and banks have frozen accounts. The economic freefall is Lebanon’s worst crisis since the 1975-90 civil war.

Hezbollah, the heavily armed militant movement that Washington deems a terrorist group, nominated Mikati in Monday’s consultations and most of the main parliamentary blocs supported the nomination.

“Today, with signs that hint at the possibility of forming a government ... that’s why we named Mikati, to give an extra boost to facilitate forming a government,” Mohammad Raad, the leader of Hezbollah’s parliamentary bloc told reporters.

Among Mikati’s endorsers was Hariri, who abandoned his effort to form a new government last week after nearly 10 months of failing to agree its makeup with Aoun.

Hariri told reporters after meeting Aoun that he hoped Mikati would be chosen and succeed in forming a cabinet.

“The country has a chance today,” he said.

The news of Mikati’s likely designation boosted the Lebanese pound on the unofficial parallel market, where dollars changed hands at around 16,500 pounds, compared to over 22,000 at the height of the deadlock over the government.

In Lebanon’s political system, the post of prime minister has to be held by a Sunni Muslim, while the presidency is held by a Maronite Christian.