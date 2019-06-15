London - The husband of a British-Iranian woman jailed in Tehran for over three years says she has begun a hunger strike to protest her detention.

Richard Ratcliffe said Saturday that Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe told judicial officials she will refuse food but will drink water until she is granted “unconditional release.”

Ratcliffe said he would hold a vigil outside Iran’s London embassy, and would fast in support of his wife.

Zaghari-Ratcliffe, who worked for the charity arm of news agency Thomson Reuters, was arrested in April 2016 on charges of plotting against the Iranian government. Her family denies the allegations.

The hunger strike comes amid heightened tensions between the West and Iran, which the U.S. and U.K. blame for attacks on two oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman this week. Iran denies involvement.

FILE -- In this Jan. 16, 2017 file photo, Richard Ratcliffe, husband of imprisoned charity worker Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, poses for the media during an Amnesty International led vigil outside the Iranian Embassy in London. Ratcliffe said his wife now faces new charges and the possibility of her sentence being extended by 16 years. Ratcliffe said in a statement that his wife appeared in court on Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017, at Tehran's Evin prison and that the new charges would prevent her from seeking early release next month as allowed by Iranian law. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant, File) Image Credit: AP
