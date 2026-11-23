Who: British endurance swimmer Lewis Pugh, a UN Environment Programme Patron of the Oceans. He is 56.

What: A three-day swim through the Strait of Hormuz to highlight the environmental consequences of the Iran war.

Distance: About 9.3 miles in total. Some outlets give it as 15 km.

Route: From the Musandam Peninsula, at the southern tip of the strait, around the Cape of Hormuz.

When: He set out on November 15, according to AFP. The Lewis Pugh Foundation photos date a dive to Nov. 18, 2026.

First of its kind: He is believed to be the first person to attempt a long-distance swim there since the war began.

Dangers: On day one, a tanker was hit about four kilometres away, and he heard two explosions and fighter jets. On day two, he passed close to the burning LPG carrier Tara Gas.

Pollution: He could smell chemicals and smoke in parts of the swim.

Wildlife: He reports turtles and ospreys in the strait.

His message: "We've got to open the strait, and we've got to clean up the pollution."