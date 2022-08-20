Cairo: A powerful fire on Saturday ripped through a Carrefour hypermarket in Egypt’s Mediterranean city of Alexandria, local media reported.
Footage on social media showed black smoke and flames billowing from the site at the City Centre mall in Alexandria, a popular summer spot.
Local authorities said firefighters rushed to the place and managed to extinguish the blaze and prevent it from spreading.
The fire started in the central air-conditioning atop the shopping centre, the Interior Ministry said.
The blaze was brought under control without resulting in casualties or damaging the building, it added.