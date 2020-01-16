German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas. Image Credit: AFP

Berlin: Germany’s foreign minister headed to Libya on Thursday to persuade Libyan National Army commander Khalifa Haftar to join an international conference on the conflict, as the UN urged support for the peace initiative.

Heiko Maas said the Berlin conference - scheduled for Sunday - was “the best chance in a long time” for peace talks in Libya, which has been in chaos since the 2011 uprising that killed longtime leader Muammar Gaddafi.

French President Emmanuel Macron confirmed his attendence of the summit on Thursday.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel will also host senior officials of Turkey, Russia, the United States, Britain, China and Italy at the summit, which follows a meeting in Moscow on Monday where Libya’s warring parties failed to sign a ceasefire agreement.

Maas was due to meet Haftar in the eastern city of Benghazi - one of the general’s strongholds — days after meeting his rival Fayez al-Sarraj, who serves as head of the UN-recognised government in Tripoli.

Sarraj’s government has been under attack since April from the LNA which has surrounded Tripoli.

The LNA wants to rid the city of Turkey and Muslim Brotherhood-backed extremists.

“I hope that the parties will use this chance to take Libya’s future back into Libyan hands,” Maas said in Berlin before boarding his flight.

“For that, we need readiness for a real ceasefire and the participation of both warring parties in the dialogue format suggested by the United Nations.”

Moscow talks fall short

The leaders of the warring groups were in Moscow early this week at talks aimed at finalising a ceasefire orchestrated by Russia and Turkey.

But Haftar walked away without signing the permanent truce, sparking fears about the shaky ceasefire.

In his report to the UN Security Council late on Wednesday, UN chief Antonio Guterres urged all warring parties to stop fighting and “engage constructively towards that end, including within the Berlin process”.

He also warned against “external interference”, which he said would “deepen the ongoing conflict and further complicate efforts to reach a clear international commitment to a peaceful resolution of the underlying crisis”.