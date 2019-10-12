Brussels - Foreign minister attending an emergency Arab League summit in Cairo condemned the incursion, with Secretary-General Ahmad Abu Al Geit asking: “If this isn’t an invasion and aggression, what can we call it?” Foreign ministers attending the meeting warned the conflict poses a threat to regional security and peace. The conflict could “open the door to Daesh and other terrorist groups to regain lost territories,” Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry said. “We have the historic responsibility to stand by the Syrian people to end this blatant aggression against them.”