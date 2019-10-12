Brussels - Foreign minister attending an emergency Arab League summit in Cairo condemned the incursion, with Secretary-General Ahmad Abu Al Geit asking: “If this isn’t an invasion and aggression, what can we call it?” Foreign ministers attending the meeting warned the conflict poses a threat to regional security and peace. The conflict could “open the door to Daesh and other terrorist groups to regain lost territories,” Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry said. “We have the historic responsibility to stand by the Syrian people to end this blatant aggression against them.”
European Union leaders will discuss sanctions against Turkey at a summit next week in protest against President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s offensive in northern Syria.
The Turkish operation has provoked criticism from the US, the EU and some Arab states, and Erdogan has threatened to “open the doors” to Europe for 3.6 million refugees currently sheltering in Turkey.
