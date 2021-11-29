Dubai: An Algerian woman allegedly killed her daughter-in-law by beating her with a frying pan then throwing her off the balcony of their house, local media reported.
The 26-year-old pregnant victim was taken to hospital immediately after being thrown off the balcony but succumbed to her injuries upon arrival.
It is not yet known why the victim’s mother-in-law beat her with a frying pan, but Algerian police said they are investigating the crime and have arrested both the victim’s husband and his mother to discover the motives behind the heinous crime, which sparked a huge controversy and uproar among Algerians.