Dubai: Algerian Abdul Nour Meddahi has made history by becoming the first young man of determination to conquer the highest mountain peak in Africa.
Twenty-six-year-old Abdul Nour’s remarkable feat was realised through determination that led him to the summit of Mount Kilimanjaro, standing tall at an impressive 5,895 meters in Tanzania.
This accomplishment was no small feat, and the Algerian faced numerous challenges along the way.
With unyielding determination and the support of those who believed in his dream, Abdul Nour embarked on this extraordinary adventure.
Armed with two crutches, he began his ascent, spending six days amidst the rugged terrain of Mount Kilimanjaro.
His arduous journey took him from the base to the final camp of Kibo, and from there, he made the gruelling nine-hour climb to the summit on foot.
Abdul Nour’s ascent was marked by treacherous mountain paths, altitude sickness due to oxygen deprivation, extreme fatigue, constant nausea, and overwhelming drowsiness. However, he attributes his success to the qualities of patience and unwavering determination, which served as his most potent weapons against the formidable obstacles he encountered.
A year ago, he conquered the towering Tahat Atakur mountains, exceeding an impressive 3,000 meters in height in the southernmost province of Tamanrasset, Algeria.