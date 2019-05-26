In the absence of any candidates, the Constitutional Council is to meet

Demonstrators and police officers confront each other during a protest to demand the postponement of a presidential election and the removal of the ruling elite in Algiers, Algeria May 24, 2019. Image Credit: Reuter

Algiers: A deadline to register for Algeria's controversial presidential election has passed without a single candidate putting themselves forward, national radio said on Sunday.

That would raise the possibility of a delay to the July 4 poll, already opposed by protesters who reject the legitimacy of any vote held under authorities they say are tarnished by corruption under ousted leader Abdelaziz Bouteflika.

But several other public and private media outlets reported that retired military officer Benzahia Lakhdar, of Bouteflika's National Liberation Front, had put himself forward.

Algeria's rulers had been determined to hold the ballot on July 4, seeing it as the only way out of a crisis that forced Bouteflika to quit in April after weeks of protests.

The deadline for registration passed at midnight.

State radio reported that in the absence of any candidates, the Constitutional Council would meet later in the day to decide what to do about "this unique situation", without adding details.

The council did not respond to AFP's requests for comment Sunday morning.

Algeria has been rocked by months of protests since Bouteflika announced his run for a fifth term in February.

He quit office in April but protesters have continued to hold mass demonstrations calling for an overhaul of the "system" and the departure of key Bouteflika-era figures.