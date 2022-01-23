Cairo: Prominent Syrian director Bassam Al Mulla, famous for the widely popular multi-part TV series “Bab Al Hara” (The Gate of the Alley) passed away aged 65, the Syrian artists' union has said.
He died in Lebanon on Saturday and his body was brought overnight to the homeland for burial in Damascus on Monday.
Having established himself as a TV director, Al Mulla made a mark in his debut drama “Levant Days” in 1992. But he soared to fame when he directed the cross-generational series “Bab Al Hara”, which started to hit the airwaves in 2006 and has become a TV tradition in the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.
Born into an artistic family in February 1956, the late director was the son of actor Adham Al Mulla and brother of TV directors Moamen and Bashar.