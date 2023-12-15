Gaza: A cameraman for Al Jazeera was killed on Friday in the southern Gaza Strip, a spokesperson for the Arabic broadcaster said.
Cameraman Samer Abu Daqqa was injured along with the network’s chief correspondent in Gaza, Wael Dahdouh, while covering the bombing of a school, Al Jazeera said in an earlier statement. Rescuers were unable to reach Abu Daqqa to take him for treatment.
"The rescuers just managed to retrieve the cameraman Samer Abu Daqqa's body," the spokesperson said.
The two were reporting on the grounds of a school in the southern Gaza city of Khan Younis when a missile fired from a drone hit, the network said.
Before Abu Daqqa’s death, at least 63 journalists have been killed since the conflict erupted between Hamas and Israel on October 7, according to the media freedom organisation, The Committee to Protect Journalists. They include 56 Palestinians, four Israelis and three Lebanese.