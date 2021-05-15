Cairo: The Grand Imam of Al Azhar Sheikh Ahmed Al Tayeb has launched a global campaign in support of Palestinians in 15 languages, including Hebrew.
In a message posted on his Facebook page, the pre-eminent Muslim cleric urged the world to “abandon silence and double-standard policies” and support the Palestinians in recovering their rights.
“I call on the world peoples and leaders to support the peaceful and oppressed Palestinian people in their legitimate and just cause towards recovering their right, their land and their sanctuaries,” Sheikh Al Tayeb said in English.
“Stop the killing and support the due owners of the right. Abandon silence and double standard policies, if we are truly working for peace. I pray to Allah to have mercy on the martyrs of Palestine and to shower them with mercy and forgiveness,” he added.
Ongoing airstrikes
Over 120 Palestinians have been killed in ongoing Israeli airstrikes on the Gaza Strip as the enclave’s ruling Palestinian Hamas faction fired rockets at Israeli cities in the worst showdown between both sides in years.
The spiraling violence has prompted international efforts and calls for de-escalation.
The escalation followed clashes between Palestinians and Israeli forces in Jerusalem, home to Al Aqsa Mosque, one of Islam’s holiest sites.