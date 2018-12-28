Cairo: Two Vietnamese tourists were killed and 12 other people were injured on Friday when a bus was hit by a blast from an explosive device in Giza, Egypt, the Interior Ministry said.
Ten of the wounded were Vietnamese tourists and two were Egyptians, a ministry statement said.
The bus was hit by an explosion from an improvised device hidden near a wall on Marioutiya street at around 6:15 pm local time, it said.
Earlier, there are conflicting reports about the incident.
The roadside explosion hit a tourist bus near the Giza pyramids, near the Egyptian capital.
The explosion occurred on Al Maryotiya Road, a long road off Al Haram Road, one of the most famous streets in Greater Cairo.
There was no immediate claim of responsibility
This is a developing story. More details to follow.