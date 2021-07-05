Dubai: Jordanian security authorities on Sunday arrested 19 people for participating in a gay party at a farm in South Shouna, local media reported.
The “homosexual party” was held at a rented farm.
Tayel Al Majali, administrator of Shouna brigade, said authorities arrested 13 participants and the farm’s lessor, who were later released on bail.
“Five organisers of the party were arrested and referred to the administrative governor of Shouna,” he said.
Al Majali noted that a team of security personnel raided the farm after receiving information about the party and monitoring calls between party organisers who posted an invitation on social media.
The case was referred to the administrative governor of Shouna because there are no laws in Jordan to deal with homosexuality cases. It is up to administrative governors to decide how to handle such cases.
“Homosexuality is not illegal in the kingdom, although it is widely seen to be unacceptable by the conservative society,” a security source said.